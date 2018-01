Jan 18 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* NETLIST INC - ON JANUARY 16, THE ITC ISSUED A FINAL DETERMINATION REGARDING THE PROCEEDINGS FILED AGAINST SK HYNIX INC

* NETLIST-ITC AFFIRMED INITIAL DETERMINATION'S CONCLUSION OF NO INFRINGEMENT OF ASSERTED PATENTS, TERMINATED INVESTIGATION RELATED TO PROCEEDINGS