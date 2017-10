Sept 19 (Reuters) - NetREIT Inc

* NetREIT Inc files for IPO of up to $69.0 million of class C common stock - SEC filing

* NetREIT Inc says intends to apply to have series C common stock listed on NYSE under the symbol “SQFT”

* NetREIT Inc says Janney Montgomery Scott underwriter to the IPO

* NetREIT Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee