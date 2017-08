BRIEF-Netscout Systems Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27

July 27 (Reuters) - Netscout Systems Inc

* Netscout Systems reports financial results for first quarter fiscal year 2018

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $228.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $225.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Outlook for fiscal year 2018 revenue is unchanged

* Netscout - Now sees 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share growth on a percent basis, in high single-digit to low double-digit range versus prior view of mid-single to high-single digit growth

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S