Feb 27 (Reuters) - NetSol Technologies Inc:

* NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES RENEWS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES - ‍APPROVED STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT AUTHORIZES REPURCHASES OF UP TO 500,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK THROUGH JUNE 30

* NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE WITH EXISTING CASH BALANCE INCLUDING CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS​