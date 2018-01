Jan 18 (Reuters) - Network-1 Technologies Inc:

* NETWORK-1 ANNOUNCES REVISED SETTLEMENT OF PATENT LITIGATION WITH JUNIPER NETWORKS

* NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍NETWORK-1 AGREED TO REVISE SETTLEMENT TO AVOID POSSIBILITY OF PROTRACTED LITIGATION REGARDING ENFORCING SETTLEMENT​

* NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF REVISED SETTLEMENT, JUNIPER PAID NETWORK-1 $12.7 MILLION