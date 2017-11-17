FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Network Rail announces sale of commercial property business in England and Wales‍​
November 17, 2017 / 10:43 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Network Rail announces sale of commercial property business in England and Wales‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Network rail:

* Network rail - announced the sale of its commercial property business in england and wales‍​

* Network rail - majority of properties will be sold on leasehold basis, reflecting access to properties will be required for future operation of railway‍​

* Network rail - decided to sell commercial estate business as it is a non-core property asset and is not essential for the running of the railway‍​

* Network rail - private bidders being sought to purchase network rail’s commercial estate portfolio, which will create significant injection of cash to co

* Network rail - sale has been agreed across network rail and government Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2hGsX74] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

