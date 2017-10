Sept 15 (Reuters) - Netx Holdings Bhd:

* RST United Technology acquired 48.1 million shares of MLABS system bhd at issue price of rm0.15 each for a cash consideration of 7.2 million rgt

* Subscription is not expected to have any material effect on the eps of netx group for FY ending 30 June 2018

* After purchase, unit owns 8.43 percent stake in MLABS system Source text: [bit.ly/2wulVUh] Further company coverage: