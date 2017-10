Oct 5 (Reuters) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc:

* Neurocrine announces FDA approval of 80 mg Ingrezza® (valbenazine) capsules for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia (TD)

* Says ‍80 mg capsule of Ingrezza will be available for patients within two weeks through a select pharmacy network​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: