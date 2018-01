BRIEF-Neurometrix, Glaxosmithkline Announce Collaboration To Develop Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd :

* NEUROMETRIX AND GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND EXPAND ACCESS TO QUELL WEARABLE PAIN RELIEF TECHNOLOGY

* NEUROMETRIX INC - GSK CONSUMER HEALTHCARE ACQUIRES EXCLUSIVE OWNERSHIP OF QUELL TECHNOLOGY FOR MARKETS OUTSIDE U.S.

* NEUROMETRIX INC - NEUROMETRIX RETAINS EXCLUSIVE OWNERSHIP OF QUELL TECHNOLOGY IN U.S. MARKET.

* NEUROMETRIX - CO, GSK CONSUMER HEALTHCARE TO CO-FUND DEVELOPMENT OF QUELL TECHNOLOGY FOR 3 YEARS BEGINNING IN 2018 THROUGH 2020

* NEUROMETRIX - GSK CONSUMER HEALTHCARE TO PAY CO $5 MILLION FOR ASSETS RELATING TO QUELL TECHNOLOGY FOR MARKETS OUTSIDE U.S

* NEUROMETRIX - GSK CONSUMER HEALTHCARE TO PAY CO UP TO $21.5M FOR QUELL UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN MILESTONES