June 20 (Reuters) - NEUROSOFT SOFTWARE PRODUCTION SA:

* OPAP HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN NEUROSOFT TO 67.7%

* OPAP UNIT HAS AGREED TO BUY THE 38.2 PERCENT STAKE THAT TWILLIN LIMITED HOLDS AT EUR 3.5 PER SHARE FOR THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 34.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)