BRIEF-Neurovive says NVP015 program reaches milestone

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab:

* NEUROVIVE‘S GENETIC MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASE PROGRAM NVP015 REACHES SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE

* SAYS ‍MOLECULES IN ITS NVP015 PROGRAM HAVE DEMONSTRATED POSITIVE EFFECTS IN EXPERIMENTAL MODELS OF GENETIC MITOCHONDRIAL DISEASE AND THAT A LEAD COMPOUND HAS BEEN SELECTED​

* SAYS ‍LEAD WAS SELECTED BASED ON TOLERABILITY, PLASMA STABILITY AND ORGAN DELIVERY, SPECIFICALLY TO BRAIN, AND WILL NOW BE TAKEN INTO FURTHER IN VIVO EXPERIMENTAL EFFICACY STUDIES AND PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT​