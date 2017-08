July 18 (Reuters) - NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB:

* NEUROVIVE SIGNS PRIVATE PLACEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ESOUSA HOLDINGS LLC AND ISSUES UNITS

* SIGNED NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ESOUSA, WHICH WILL RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF 9 MILLION SEK DIVIDED IN TWO EQUAL TRANCHES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 4.17 PER SHARE