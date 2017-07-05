BRIEF-Nevro sees Q2 revenue $77.5 million to $78 million

July 5 (Reuters) - Nevro Corp:

* Nevro announces preliminary unaudited second quarter 2017 revenue and business update

* Sees Fy 2017 revenue $310 million to $320 million

* Says ‍additionally, company announced that michael enxing, vice president of sales, is no longer with company​

* Nevro Corp - company announced that preliminary unaudited Q2 worldwide revenue is expected to be in range of $77.5 to $78.0 million