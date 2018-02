BRIEF-Nevsun Provides 2018 Outlook And Guidance

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd:

* NEVSUN PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

* NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD - TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND AND REDEPLOY CAPITAL TO GROWTH

* NEVSUN RESOURCES - TO ‍INVEST $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION ADVANCING TIMOK UPPER ZONE COPPER-GOLD PROJECT IN 2018​

* NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD SEES ‍PRODUTION OF 210 TO 240 MILLION POUNDS OF ZINC IN 2018

* NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD SEES ‍PRODUCTION OF 20 TO 30 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER​ IN 2018

* NEVSUN RESOURCES LTD - ‍ AN ESTIMATED $15 MILLION OF WORK ON EXPLORATION DECLINE IS BUDGETED IN 2018 FOR TIMOK COPPER-GOLD PROJECT​

* NEVSUN RESOURCES - IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING OPTIONS FOR SOURCING ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INCLUDING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS​