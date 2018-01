Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nevsun Resources Ltd:

* ‍PRODUCED 55.1 MILLION POUNDS OF ZINC IN Q4 2017​

* NEVSUN REPORTS 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* ‍COPPER CONCENTRATE PRODUCED IN Q4 1,700 TONNES ​

* ‍EXPECTS TO RELEASE ITS 2018 OUTLOOK AND PRODUCTION GUIDANCE LATER IN JANUARY​