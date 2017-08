July 14 (Reuters) - New Frontier Properties Ltd:

* Quarter ended May 2017 profit before tax of 1.9 mln stg versus 2.7 mln stg year ago

* EPRA NAV is 72 pence per share for the period ended 31 May 2017 compared to 75 pence per share at 28 February 2017

* Says no dividend has been declared for the period under review Source: bit.ly/2umcVTZ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)