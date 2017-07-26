FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04
July 26, 2017 / 10:44 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-New Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - New Gold Inc

* New Gold announces 2017 second quarter results; Rainy River project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gold production of 105,064 ounces increased by 6% relative to 2016 coupled with copper production of 26.4 million pounds

* New Gold reiterates its guidance for full-year gold production of 380,000 to 430,000 ounces

* Company expects approximately 40% of second half 2017 gold production to occur in Q3, with remaining 60% in Q4

* Reiterate its previously lowered guidance for all-in sustaining costs of $760 to $800 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

