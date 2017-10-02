BRIEF-New Home Company says entered into a modification to its amended & restated credit agreement, dated as of May 10, 2016

Oct 2 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc

* New Home Company Inc - on September 27, 2017, co entered into a modification to its amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of May 10, 2016

* New Home Company Inc - modification extends maturity date of the revolving credit facility to September 1, 2020‍​

* New Home Company Inc - ‍modification decreases total commitments under facility from $260 million to $200 million and increase option from $350 million to $300 million