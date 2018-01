Jan 24 (Reuters) - New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 3.2 BILLION YUAN ($502.04 million) IN HOG BREEDING PROJECT IN INNER MONGOLIA Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DzuNjU Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)