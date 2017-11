Nov 27 (Reuters) - New Hope Liuhe Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT 131.45 MILLION YUAN ($19.92 million)IN HOG BREEDING PROJECT

* SAYS IT PLANS FEED MILLS IN CHONGQING WITH LONG-TERM TOTAL INVESTMENT ESTIMATED AT 120 MILLION YUAN

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2A7WHjU

