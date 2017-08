BRIEF-New India Assurance Company Ltd files for IPO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - New India Assurance Company Limited

* New India Assurance Company Limited files for IPO

* New India Assurance Company Limited files for IPO of up to 120 million shares

* New India Assurance Company Limited says equity shares offered through the red herring prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE

* New India Assurance Company Limited says IPO includes fresh issue of up to 24 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 96 million shares by India government

* New India Assurance Co Ltd says book running lead managers for ipo Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Capital, IDFC Bank, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securties, Yes Securities Source text - bit.ly/2uoJVvV