Feb 8 (Reuters) - New Mauritius Hotels Ltd:

* Q1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 592.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 650.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* Q1 REVENUE 3.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.05 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS REDUCTION IN FINANCE COSTS SHOULD POSITIVELY IMPACT PAT FOR THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW Source text ID: (bit.ly/2EbUuHL) Further company coverage: