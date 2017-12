Dec 21 (Reuters) - New Mauritius Hotels Ltd:

* FY REVENUE 9.5 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.6 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX‍​ OF 160.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS A LOSS OF 758.2 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO