BRIEF-New Mauritius Hotels says shareholders approve multicurrency note programme of up to 6 bln rupees

Oct 31 (Reuters) - NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LTD:

* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED IMPLEMENTATION OF MULTICURRENCY NOTE PROGRAMME OF UP TO AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 6 BILLION RUPEES

* WILL PROCEED WITH A FIRST ISSUANCE OF FIVE TRANCHES OF NOTES BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT FOR ALL TRANCHES IS EQUAL TO 1.5 BILLION RUPEES, AND OVERSUBSCRIPTION AMOUNT CAN BE UP TO 1.5 BILLION RUPEES Source: bit.ly/2z01p36 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)