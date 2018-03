BRIEF-New Media Announces Qtrly Total Revenues Of $394.4 Million, An Increase Of 18.2%

Feb 28 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc:

* NEW MEDIA ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER COMMON SHARE AND THE ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION OF THE EUGENE, OREGON REGISTER-GUARD FOR $14.25 MILLION

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $394.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.2% TO PRIOR YEAR ON A REPORTED BASIS

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50