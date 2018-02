BRIEF-New Media Investment Group's Unit, Others Enters Into Amendment To Credit Facilities

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New Media Investment Group Inc:

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP SAYS ON FEBRUARY 16, CO‘S UNIT, OTHERS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITIES - SEC FILING

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT - ‍EIGHTH AMENDMENT AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR ADDITIONAL DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM LOANS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MILLION​

* NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC - EIGHTH AMENDMENT WAS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JUNE 4, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/2GmyaHE) Further company coverage: