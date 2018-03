BRIEF-New Mountain Finance ‍Q4 Net Investment Income $0.35 Per Weighted Average Share​

Feb 28 (Reuters) - New Mountain Finance Corp:

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP - ‍Q4 NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.35 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE​

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP - ‍AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.63, AN INCREASE OF $0.02 PER SHARE FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A Q1 DISTRIBUTION OF $0.34 PER SHARE​

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP - ‍ON FEBRUARY 27, 2018, WE ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO NMFC CREDIT FACILITY​

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP - ‍AMENDMENT EXTENDS TERM OF NMFC CREDIT FACILITY FROM EXISTING MATURITY DATE OF JUNE 4, 2019 TO JUNE 4, 2022​

* NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP - ‍AFTER JUNE 4, 2019, CAPACITY UNDER NMFC CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE REDUCED FROM EXISTING AMOUNT OF $150.0 MILLION TO $135.0 MILLION​