Oct 31 (Reuters) - NEW NORDIC HEALTHBRANDS AB:

* Q3 ‍NET SALES AMOUNTED TO MSEK 88.3 (84.7), AN INCREASE OF 5.0 PERCENT.​

* Q3 ‍EBITDA INCREASED TO MSEK 9.2 (7.4)​