FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New Oriental says Q1 total net revenue is $661.2 million
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 9:33 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-New Oriental says Q1 total net revenue is $661.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

* New Oriental Education & Technology Group says Q1 net income per ADS $1.00

* New Oriental announces results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2017

* Q1 revenue $661.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $642.3 million

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $447 million to $460.7 million

* Total net revenues increased by 23.8% year-over-year to US$661.2 million for first fiscal quarter of 2018​

* Qtrly ‍net income per ADS attributable to New Oriental $1.00​

* Qtrly ‍net revenues from educational programs and services were US$604.5 million, a 22.3% increase year-over-year​

* Qtrly ‍non-gaap basic and diluted earnings per ads attributable to new oriental were US$1.02 and US$1.02​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.