Nov 29 (Reuters) - New Pacific Metals Corp:

* NEW PACIFIC METALS REPORTS 2017 AGM RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PAN AMERICAN SILVER DIRECTOR NOMINEE

* NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP - INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON ITS BOARD FROM FIVE TO SIX AND APPOINTED MARTIN WAFFORN AS A DIRECTOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: