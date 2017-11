BRIEF-New Relic posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.06

Nov 7 (Reuters) - New Relic Inc

* New Relic announces second quarter of fiscal year 2018 results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $84.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $83 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New Relic Inc - ‍initiating outlook for Q3 of fiscal 2018, as well as updating its outlook for full fiscal year 2018​

* New Relic Inc - sees ‍Q3 fiscal 2018 revenue between $88.3 million and $89.8 million​

* New Relic Inc - sees ‍Q3 fiscal 2018 non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.07 and $0.09​

* New Relic Inc - sees ‍full year fiscal 2018 revenue between $346.5 million and $349.5 million​

* New Relic Inc - sees ‍full year fiscal 2018 non-GAAP net loss per share between $0.21 and $0.22​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: