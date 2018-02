Feb 23 (Reuters) - New Senior Investment Group Inc:

* NEW SENIOR ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.24

* QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.28 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY AFFO OF $0.24 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY TRIPLE NET SAME STORE CASH NOI INCREASED 4.4% VERSUS. 4Q‘16

* QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE CASH NOI INCREASED 1.0% VERSUS. 4Q‘16

* QTRLY MANAGED SAME STORE CASH NOI DECREASED 1.5% VERSUS. 4Q’16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: