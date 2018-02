Feb 23 (Reuters) - New Silkroutes Group Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO ISSUE S$65 MILLION WORTH OF NEW SHARES TO MR SHEN YUYUN AS CONSIDERATION​

* SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH VIEW TO BUY 2 SHANGHAI-BASED FIRMS

* ‍WILL LIFT TRADING SUSPENSION ON ITS SHARES ON 26 FEB 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: