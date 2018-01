Jan 10 (Reuters) - New Sports Group Ltd:

* CO TO ISSUE UP TO 1.63 BILLION NEW SHARES AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$0.50 PER PLACING SHARE

* ‍PROPOSES TO INCREASE AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL FROM HK$200 MILLION DIVIDED INTO 4 BILLION SHARES TO HK$400 MILLION DIVIDED INTO 8 BILLION SHARES

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING & SUBSCRIPTION ARE ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT HK$1.02 BILLION