March 6 (Reuters) - New Venturetec AG:

* DECIDED TO DISSOLVE THE FULLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY VENTURETEC INC., BVI.

* ALL ASSETS HELD BY VENTURETEC INC. SHALL BE TRANSFERRED TO NEW VENTURETEC LTD. WITH VALUE APRIL 1, 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2Ha1SQF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)