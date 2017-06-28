FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New West Energy Services announces appointment of executive chairman and lead director, change in financial year-end and grant of stock options
June 28, 2017 / 1:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-New West Energy Services announces appointment of executive chairman and lead director, change in financial year-end and grant of stock options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - New West Energy Services Inc

* New West Energy Services Inc. announces appointment of executive chairman and lead director, change in financial year-end and grant of stock options

* Says Erinn B. Broshko appointed chairman of the board

* New West Energy Services Inc - ‍in conjunction with Broshko's appointment, NWE's current chairman, William Rand, has been appointed as lead director​

* New West Energy Services Inc - ‍board of directors has resolved to change its financial year-end from April 30 to December 31​

* New West Energy Services Inc - ‍NWE will report a one-time transition year covering eight months from May 1 to December 31. 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

