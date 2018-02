Feb 20 (Reuters) - New York Mortgage Trust Inc:

* NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* QTRLY ‍ NET INTEREST INCOME OF $15.0 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECT TO BEGIN A NON-QM FIRST LIEN PROGRAM DURING FIRST HALF 2018