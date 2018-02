Feb 15 (Reuters) - New York Times Co:

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - ON FEBRUARY 14, APPOINTED ROLAND CAPUTO, TO SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER‍​

* NEW YORK TIMES CO SAYS RETIREMENT OF JAMES FOLLO, COMPANY'S CURRENT CFO, ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018