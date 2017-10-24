FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-New York Times enters agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
Autos
With new technology, Mazda gives spark to petrol engine
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 9:49 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-New York Times enters agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - New York Times Co

* New York Times - ‍on Oct 18, entered agreements with Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co relating to two of cos pension plans - SEC filing​

* New York Times Co - ‍under agreements, company will purchase from MassMutual group annuity contracts with respect to pension plans​

* New York Times- ‍under deals, co to also transfer to MassMutual future benefit obligations, annuity administration for some retirees under pension plans​

* New York Times - ‍by transferring obligations to MassMutual, co expects to reduce its qualified pension plan obligations by about $225 million​

* New York Times Co - ‍purchase of group annuity contracts is being funded through existing assets of pension plans​

* New York Times - ‍as result of agreements, co expects to recognize a pension settlement charge of about $95 million before tax in Q4 of 2017​

* New York Times Co - ‍on oct 20, made a $100 million discretionary contribution to pension plans, funded by cash on hand​ Source text : (bit.ly/2y4eRyy) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.