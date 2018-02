Feb 21 (Reuters) - New York Times Co:

* THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY ANNOUNCES NOMINATIONS FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NEW YORK TIMES CO - ‍BOARD NOMINATED JOHN W. ROGERS, JR. FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT ANNUAL MEETING​

* NEW YORK TIMES CO SAYS ALL CURRENT DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION WITH EXCEPTION OF RAUL CESAN, WHO IS STEPPING DOWN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: