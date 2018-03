March 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd:

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$15.7 MILLION, UP 81 PERCENT

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.0 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* “GROWTH IN SALES VOLUMES WILL BE IMPACTED DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND INTO FY2019F”

* H1 REVENUE OF NZ$87.7 MILLION, UP 38 PERCENT