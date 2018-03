BRIEF-Newalta And Tervita Agree To Merge To Create The Leading Energy-Focused Environmental Solutions Provider

March 1 (Reuters) - Newalta Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - NEWALTA AND TERVITA AGREE TO MERGE TO CREATE THE LEADING ENERGY-FOCUSED ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS PROVIDER IN CANADA

* NEWALTA CORP - COMBINATION EXPECTED TO GENERATE $40-$45 MILLION IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES

* NEWALTA - SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO GET 0.1467 OF ONE COMMON SHARE OF NEW TERVITA FOR EACH COMMON SHARE OF NEWALTA

* NEWALTA - SHAREHOLDERS WILL ALSO BE ENTITLED TO GET 0.0307 OF ONE WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE NEW TERVITA SHARE FOR EACH NEWALTA SHARE

* NEWALTA CORP - NEW TERVITA WILL BE LED BY EXISTING SENIOR EXECUTIVE TEAM OF TERVITA COMPRISED OF JOHN COOPER AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* NEWALTA CORP - NEW TERVITA WILL HAVE BRAD DLOUHY AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND ROB DAWSON AS CFO

* NEWALTA - EACH NEW TERVITA WARRANT WILL BE EXERCISABLE FOR TWO YEARS FROM DEAL CLOSE AT PRICE OF $2.75/EQUIVALENT NEWALTA SHARE

* NEWALTA CORP - NEW TERVITA BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE COMPRISED OF TEN MEMBERS

* NEWALTA CORP - ARRANGEMENT INTENDED TO BE TAX-DEFERRED FOR CANADIAN TAX PURPOSES FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF BOTH ENTITIES

* NEWALTA CORP - ARRANGEMENT TO ALSO QUALIFY AS TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR U.S. SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)