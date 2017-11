BRIEF-Newalta Q3 revenue C$65.9 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Newalta Corp

* Newalta reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue C$65.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$64.2 million

* Sees Q4 revenue C$55 million to c$65 million

* Newalta corp qtrly ‍net loss per share $0.06​

* Newalta corp sees ‍adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $13 million for Q4 and $43 million to $46 million for full year​

* Newalta corp sees 2018 annual revenue to range between $235 million and $260 million, and annual adjusted ebitda between $50 million and $60 million​