#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 4, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Newell Brands Inc Q2 Normalized EPS $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc

* Q2 reported EPS $0.46; Q2 normalized EPS $0.87; Q2 net sales $4.05 billion versus $3.86 billion; Q2 core sales growth of 2.5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $3.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 core sales growth of 2.5 percent to 4.0 percent

* Sees FY 2017 net sales $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion; Sees FY 2017 normalized earnings per share $3.00 to $3.20

* Expect core sales growth to strengthen in the second half of the year

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.12, revenue view $14.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

