a month ago
BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
July 6, 2017 / 1:37 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing

* Newell Brands - co will issue 4.5 million shares of common stock to merion petitioners, authorize payment to merion petitioners of about $108.5 million

* Newell Brands - Merion Petitioners will have right to receive, and will receive, original merger consideration provided for under merger agreement

* Newell Brands Inc - court of chancery of state of delaware has dismissed with prejudice merion petitioners' claims for appraisal Source text: (bit.ly/2uNI93e) Further company coverage:

