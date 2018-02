BRIEF-Newfield Exploration Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.47

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co:

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 REVENUE $509 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* QTRLY ‍ DOMESTIC NET PRODUCTION WAS 169,800 BOEPD​

* ‍CRUDE OIL NET PRODUCTION EXCEEDS 67,000 BOPD IN Q4​

* ‍THERE WERE NO LIFTINGS DURING Q4 OF 2017 FROM CHINA.​

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION - PRODUCTION IN CHINA RESUMED IN EARLY 2018 WITH A LIFTING PLANNED FOR Q1​

* ‍IN 2018, EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO RUN A SINGLE RIG AND GROW PRODUCTION ABOUT 7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION - FY EARNINGS IMPACTED BY ONE TIME TAX BENEFITS $61 MILLION, OR $0.30/SHARE, ON TAX ACT REPEAL OF AMT, REFUNDABLE AMT TAX CREDITS​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62, REVENUE VIEW $496.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: