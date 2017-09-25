FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NewLink Genetics announces clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca​
September 25, 2017 / 10:20 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-NewLink Genetics announces clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - NewLink Genetics Corp

* Newlink Genetics announces clinical collaboration to evaluate IO-based combination therapies in pancreatic cancer

* NewLink Genetics Corp - ‍Phase 2 trial will be funded equally by both companies, with NewLink Genetics serving as study sponsor​

* NewLink Genetics Corp - ‍announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca​

* NewLink Genetics Corp - NewLink Genetics’ share of aggregate expense of trial is not expected to have a material effect on its financial position​

* NewLink Genetics Corp - ‍patients will also be enrolled into a smaller cohort evaluating combination of durvalumab with gemcitabine/abraxane​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

