BRIEF-NewLink Genetics announces clinical collaboration with AstraZeneca​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - NewLink Genetics Corp

* Newlink Genetics announces clinical collaboration to evaluate IO-based combination therapies in pancreatic cancer

* NewLink Genetics Corp - ‍Phase 2 trial will be funded equally by both companies, with NewLink Genetics serving as study sponsor​

* NewLink Genetics Corp - ‍announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca​

* NewLink Genetics Corp - NewLink Genetics’ share of aggregate expense of trial is not expected to have a material effect on its financial position​

* NewLink Genetics Corp - ‍patients will also be enrolled into a smaller cohort evaluating combination of durvalumab with gemcitabine/abraxane​