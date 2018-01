BRIEF-Newlink Genetics Outlines 2018 Business Priorities

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp:

* NEWLINK GENETICS OUTLINES 2018 BUSINESS PRIORITIES TO SUPPORT PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIAL OF INDOXIMOD PLUS PD-1 INHIBITORS

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP - ENDED 2017 WITH APPROXIMATELY $158 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* NEWLINK GENETICS - ENTERING 2018, HAVE ALIGNED BUSINESS AND INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE INDIGO301 AND OTHER HIGH-POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP - ENROLL MAJORITY OF INDIGO301 TRIAL BY END OF 2018

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP - PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR INDOXIMOD + PD-1 BLOCKADE IN ADVANCED MELANOMA EXPECTED IN 2018

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP - PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR INDOXIMOD + GEM/NAB-PACLITAXEL IN PANCREATIC CANCER EXPECTED 1H 2018

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP - PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED ASTRAZENECA COLLABORATION IN PANCREATIC CANCER TO INITIATE 1H 2018