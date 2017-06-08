FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Newlink Genetics says Roche Group member Genentech informed co that it intends to return rights to IDO inhibitor GDC-0919

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Newlink Genetics Corp

* Newlink Genetics - on June 6, Genentech, a member of Roche Group, informed co that it intends to return rights to IDO inhibitor GDC-0919

* Newlink Genetics - rights co had licensed to genentech with respect to GDC-0919 will revert to co when termination becomes effective

* Newlink Genetics - research collaboration with Genentech for discovery of next generation IDO/TDO (tryptophan 2,3-dioxygenase) inhibitors continues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

