Feb 6 (Reuters) - NewMarket Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* $31.4 MILLION TAX CHARGE IN Q4 RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION

* SALES FOR PETROLEUM ADDITIVES SEGMENT FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $556.9 MILLION, UP 11.4% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO 2018 AND BEYOND, EXPECT CONTINUED STRENGTH IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES SALES AND SHIPMENTS